IntelGenx (OTCQB:IGXT) has entered into a feasibility agreement with ATAI Life Sciences, for the development of formulations of pharmaceutical-grade psychedelics, based on IntelGenx's polymeric film technologies.

Psychedelics, also known as hallucinogens, are a class of psychoactive substances that produce changes in perception, mood and cognitive processes.

Under the terms of the Agreement, IntelGenx will conduct pre-development and formulation development work.

The agreement also contemplates a term sheet for an exclusive, royalty-bearing license to commercialize the Product worldwide.

“This agreement further demonstrates the utility of our VersaFilm technology platform, particularly when a convenient dosage form and fast-acting formulation are required,” said Dr. Horst G. Zerbe, CEO of IGXT.

ATAI Life Sciences is a biotech firm engaged in developing treatments for mental health disorders