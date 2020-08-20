Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) appointed Steven Bariahtaris as interim CFO, effective immediately, succeeding Richard Katz, M.D. who has resigned from his role for pursuing other opportunities.

"Once the acquisition of RareGen is completed, Liquidia will emerge as a fully integrated bio-pharmaceutical company with a potential new product launch, LIQ861, on the horizon. Steve’s vast experience in scaling and implementing financial capabilities and commercial readiness strategies will be instrumental during this truly transformative period for our company," CEO Neal Fowler commented.

Prior to Liquidia, Mr. Bariahtaris spent almost 24 years at Johnson & Johnson serving in several executive roles with increasing responsibility.