Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) is in talks to sell its Norwegian natural gas supplier Gasnor, and has approached infrastructure funds and private equity firms about a deal, Bloomberg reports.

Gasnor delivers liquefied natural gas to industrial and marine customers in Norway via 22 trucks and two tankers; Shell acquired the business in 2012, paying $74M for shares it did not already own at the time.

Shell recently reported its first quarterly loss since the unification of Royal Dutch Petroleum and Shell Transport and Trading in 2005.