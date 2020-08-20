Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) is 0.8% lower premarket following a downgrade to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo, from Overweight.

That's due to concerns about the company's fiber business. “We question whether fiber returns can meaningfully improve” without a substantial turnaround in growth acceleration or in capital intensity, the firm says.

Meanwhile, 2020 guidance is at risk with slower-than-expected spending from T-Mobile in the second half affecting "lofty" expectations for service revenues.

It's cut its price target to $170 from $188, trimming implied upside to 4.5%.

Wall Street analysts are Bullish on the stock, as are Seeking Alpha authors; it has a Quant Rating of Neutral.