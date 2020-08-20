Kandi Technologies (NASDAQ:KNDI) says it is exploring opening a manufacturing base in North America for EV production.

The company says it plans to more aggressively target the fast-growing North America market and ensure affordability by eliminating shipping costs and tariffs.

Kandi is already in preliminary discussion with various potential partners, including local government agencies from the U.S.-Mexico border, although there is no guarantee a deal will be struck.

Kandi CEO Hu Xiaoming: "Over the near term, we are confident we can meet the growing North American demand with our existing manufacturing facilities in China. Longer term, however, we are actively exploring the possibility of manufacturing EVs and off the road vehicles locally, as we plan to more aggressively target the fast growing North American market."

It has been a busy week for Kandi, with a virtual launch event and update on early reservations.