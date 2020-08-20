Weak econ data pushes stocks into the red

The market is sliding after employment and manufacturing data gave stocks a nudge to the downside, following hesitant trading most of the premarket.

The S&P is down 0.5% , the Dow is falling 0.5% and the Nasdaq is off 0.3% .

Weekly initial jobless claims rose unexpectedly, after two weeks of declines, brining them back above 1M. That was enough to spook futures, despite continuing claims falling below 15M.

And the Philly Fed manufacturing index fell more than expected for August, down to 17.2.

While the numbers may just be a blip, the S&P is coming off a record close this week that erased all of the pandemic losses. Any sign that the employment recovery is stalling can justifiably induce some profit-taking.

In tech, Nvidia is dipping after its strong quarter met with even stronger expectations, but analysts remain bullish on the long-term story.

Spot gold (XAUUSD:CUR), which was hit hard late yesterday, is down further, -0.2% . Spot silver is flat.

Breadth is weak, with just Real Estate (NYSEARCA:XLRE) in the green. Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) and Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) are the weakest sectors.

Financials are being hit by a retracement in rates from Wednesday climb. The 10-year yield is at 0.64%.