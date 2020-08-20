Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) has acquired a suite of on-device "blue dot" indoor location and motion technologies, including patents, trademarks, software and related intellectual property from Ten Degrees.

The acquisition portfolio includes ten patents, an extensive API library, iOS and Android SDKs, and software code to support solutions on Linux-based IoT devices.

INPX to integrate these technologies directly into Inpixon Mapping.

"The addition of this technology within our suite of capabilities further enhances our indoor intelligence platform as one the most robust, in-house offerings available in the market to meet the full range of indoor intelligence needs." says Nadir Ali, CEO.