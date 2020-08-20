Chinese in-flight connectivity firm AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) has vaulted 36% today after it reported a capital increase agreement with third party Dragonpass.

Dragonpass entered into the deal with relevant parties to subscribe for 1.61% of equity in one of AirNet's subsidiaries providing media content on airplanes, for consideration of 10M yuan (about $1.44M).

That's meant to be the initial installment of an aggregate investment of 30M yuan, with the remaining 20M pending for further negotiation.

Its market cap has jumped to just over $15M today.