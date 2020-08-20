Bionano Genomics (BNGO +1.5% ) selects CLIA-certified Praxis Genomics as its service provider to offer Bionano genome imaging on Saphyr.

The addition of Saphyr to Praxis’ CLIA will allow detection of all types of genomic variants in a single diagnostic environment through optical mapping with short-read or long-read DNA and RNA sequencing.

Praxis lab is currently in the process of obtaining CAP accreditation.

"Multiple validation studies from around the world are demonstrating Saphyr’s capability to identify disease causing structural variants, and many sites are currently integrating Saphyr in their clinical workflow. We believe that more CLIA certified labs offering Saphyr services will enable a paradigm shift for molecular diagnostics and cytogenetics, both in cancer and genetic disease," says Bionano Genomics CEO Dr Erik Holmlin.