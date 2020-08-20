The halt on foreclosures of homes financed by government-backed mortgages implemented in March has an unintended consequence.

It's allowing banks and other lenders to buy mortgages out of bonds for less than their current market value, and, in the process, burn investors, Bloomberg reports.

Wells Fargo (WFC -1.6% ) and U.S. Bancorp (USB -1.3% ) have started buying, leading bond holders to eat the losses.

At the center of the transactions is Ginnie Mae, a government-owned corporation that guarantees the payment of principal and interest on bonds containing mortgages insured by the Federal Housing Administration, Department of Veterans Affairs, and other government agencies.

Under Ginnie rules, banks and other lenders can buy loans out of mortgage securities at their par value when a borrower hasn't made payments for 90 days.

Given that investors value most of those loans at 5%-10% over par, such purchases lead to an immediate writedown for bondholders and potential profit for the lender when they resell the loan.

Wells Fargo bought $19B of loans out of Ginnie securities in July and August for $1.5B less than their market price, Dhivya Krishna, head of research for hedge fund Metacapital Management, told Bloomberg.

U.S. Bancorp bought $5B of such loans for $380M less than market price.

Such purchases can grow in coming months as more homeowners skip payments for months.

Also at issue: Accounting rules force lenders to put loans on their balance sheets if they have an option to buy the mortgages that are in the money. Wells Fargo's CFO said accounting requirements prompted its loan purchases.

In June, Ginnie introduced new rules to slow buyouts by requiring that servicers hold loans on their balance sheets for at least seven months before allowing them to re-pool them into new Ginnie securities.

The purchases of affected mortgages from bonds don't guarantee a profit, though. For example, borrowers could default while the lender owns the loan or government agencies could revise rules again for when mortgages can be re-securitized, said Bank of America mortgage security strategist Michael Khankin.

One of the nonbank lenders that's looking at buying such mortgages is PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI -1.7% ), which said on its earnings call it might tap some liquidity sources to buy more Ginnie loans out of pools.

ETFs: REM, MORT, DMO, PGZ