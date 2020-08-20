Matinas BioPharma (MTNB +1.0% ) has announced online publication of data from Phase 1 portion of the EnACT study for MAT2203, in Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy, a journal of the American Society of Microbiology.

Phase 1 trial demonstrated that MAT2203 was well tolerated when given in 4-6 divided daily doses without the toxicities commonly seen with IV amphotericin B. Phase 2 trial currently underway.

EnACT is a Phase 2 open-label, sequential cohort study of ~100 patients, to evaluate the safety, tolerability and efficacy of MAT2203 in HIV-infected patients with cryptococcal meningitis, compared to standard IV-administered amphotericin B as induction therapy, and then followed by maintenance treatment with MAT2203.

The FDA has designated MAT2203 with Fast Track status for four indications, and orphan drug designation for cryptococcosis.

MAT2203 is a lipid crystal nanoparticle formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal agent Amphotericin B. Its value proposition is less side effects, particularly less renal toxicity, compared to currently available versions.