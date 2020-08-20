VivoPower International's (VVPR -4.2% ) Australia-based wholly-owned subsidiary J.A.Martin Electrical Pty received a contract by Carroll Cotton Company to complete the engineering, switchboards, switchroom and field installation at the latter's new cotton gin in New South Wales.

J.A.Martin Electrical has a significant portion in the A$20M project; expected to be completed by the start of the next ginning season in March 2021.

The new cotton gin is estimated to have capacity to produce 100K tonnes of cotton annually (~10% of Australia’s total crop).