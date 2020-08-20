OGE Energy (OGE +1.4% ) opens higher after winning an upgrade to Buy from Neutral with a $37 price target at Guggenheim, which says a valuation re-rating likely will result from a deconsolidation push at Enable Midstream Partners (ENBL -4% ), in which OGE owns a 25% limited partner interest and a 50% general partner interest.

Guggenheim analyst Shahriar Pourreza sees a potential path for Enable's deconsolidation emerging by October, with OGE "then becoming an undervalued, fully regulated, low risk, single state utility" with incremental capital opportunities.

OGE recently reported better than forecast Q2 earnings but a slight miss on revenues.