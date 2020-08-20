As part of its ongoing growth plan, ParcelPal Technology (OTCPK:PTNYF -2.2% ) signed two larger volume customer agreements over the past week besides the new customer agreements announced last week; thereby driving higher margins, revenue and operating performance.

One agreement is with a Vancouver-based flower subscription service expected to provide a minimum of 12.5K/year paid deliveries, higher-end targeted range of ~35K paid deliveries per year.

Second agreement is with a Western Canada based grocer for baseline of 12.5K yearly deliveries and high-side targets of 36K deliveries per year within 12 months.

ParcelPal will provide same-day and next-day delivery services for these two companies to customers in multiple cities in which it operates.