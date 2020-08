Credit Suisse stays constructive on TJX Companies (TJX -2.3% ) despite the earnings stumble.

The firm thinks strong +20% Q2 sales momentum at open HomeGoods stores and inventory now flowing back to stores indicate that TJX is better positioned than softlines peers to accelerate on any signs back-to-school trends are simply delayed.

CS keeps an Outperform rating on TJX and price target of $65 (14X the 2021 EV/EBITDA estimate). The average Wall Street price target on TJX is $62.63.

TJX results spill over to off-price sector.