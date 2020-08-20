Processa Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:PCSA) enters into a licensing agreement with South Korea's Yuhan Corporation for the development of small molecule YH12852 for gastrointestinal (GI) disorders.

Under the terms of the deal, Processa will have exclusive global rights, ex-South Korea, to the candidate plus related intellectual property. It will pay Yuhan $2M upfront, up to $408.5M in milestones and royalties on net sales.

Processa expects to initiate a Phase 2 trial in a functional GI motility-related disorder next year.

YH12852 is a selective 5-hydroxytryptamine 4 (5-HT4) receptor agonist that acts on serotonin receptors in the intestine, promoting peristalsis (wave-like contractions to moves food along the digestive tract). 5-HT4 agonists have been used to treat GI mobility disorders such as chronic constipation, constipation-predominant irritable bowel syndrome and gastroparesis. The company says YH12852's selectivity gives it an improved safety profile, avoiding unwanted cardiovascular side effects associated with less-selective medications.