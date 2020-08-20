L Brands (NYSE:LB) is higher after reporting a surprise Q2 profit.

On the earnings conference call, execs highlighted the big surge in demand from Bath & Body Works during the quarter and indicate strategic initiatives are still on track.

L Brands expects higher expenses ahead as efforts to set up stores for social distancing take place and sees moderating trends, although no deceleration has been seen in the last several weeks.

L Brands announced that it hired Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan as advisors to help it in separating the two businesses. The timing wasn't laid out in detail, but the company said holiday results will be factored in.