Dosing is underway in a Phase 1 study of Immunic's (IMUX -3.8% ) IMU-856, an oral small molecule modulator of an undisclosed protein which serves as a transcriptional regulator of intestinal barrier function.

The phase 1 study consists of three parts, a single ascending-dose portion, a multiple ascending-dose part, both in healthy volunteers, and a third where two dose levels of IMU-856 will be administered for 28 consecutive days to IBS-D, ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease patients.

The company in-licensed the asset from Daiichi Sankyo (OTCPK:DSKYF) in November 2018.