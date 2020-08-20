Navios Maritime (NM +2.0% ) reports Q2 revenue of $97.13M (-14.4% Y/Y)

Revenue from dry bulk vessel operations decreased by 27.6% to $38.3M, from logistics business was $58.8M, down 3%.

Adjusted EBITDA of $27.2M, as compared to $52.8M last year

Net loss of $35.3M or EPS loss of $7.06.

Adjusted net loss of $25M or adjusted EPS loss of $3.99.

Cash from operating activities of $7M.

Fleet utilization of 99.4%

Time Charter Equivalent of $7,827 net per day.

On June 29, following the liquidation of Navios Europe II, Navios Holdings received $7.9M cash and acquired two unencumbered Panamax dry bulk vessels, with their associated working capital.

