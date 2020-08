Blink Charging (BLNK -16.5% ) is down for a second straight day as investors size up negative research reports on the company.

A new skeptic is on the scene, with Mariner Research Group (full report) questioning the track record of management and the origins of BLNK's charger network.

"We believe BLNK’s management team and underlying products do not justify its 46x FY20 revenue, and assign a ~$1 base case price target to the stock, down 91% from here," reads Mariner's summary on the downside.