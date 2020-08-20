Verizon (VZ -0.1% ) is teaming up with more state agencies on distance-learning initiatives as school districts around the country look to open up virtually in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Partnering with the Texas Education Agency and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's Operation Connectivity will mean providing up to 18.9M students - in Texas and 15 neighboring states - with discounted service plans for 4G LTE Internet, along with mobile device management and other security solutions needed for student use.

And a partnership with the Massachusetts Dept. of Elementary and Secondary Education will provide up to 4.7M students in Massachusetts and seven neighboring states (along with the District of Columbia) with the same solutions for access.

All in all, Verizon's distance-learning enablement partnerships (ISD, stand-alone and sponsor-state agreements) now cover 38 states and D.C.