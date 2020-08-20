For FQ4, LSI Industries (LYTS +5.3% ) reported net income of $1.5M or $0.06/share vs. $0.9M or $0.03/share in year ago period last year.

During the quarter, the company recorded pre-tax restructuring and plant closure costs of $0.3M and severance costs of $0.3M.

Adj. EBITDA of $4.47M, an increase of 37% Y/Y.

Revenue of $63.5M (-22.1% Y/Y) missing consensus by $1.52M, lighting and graphics segment sales dipped 29% and 6% respectively.

Gross margin expanded 300 bps Y/Y to 25.5%.

For FY20, the company generated free cash flow of $47.1M, vs. $8.9M in FY19.

Outstanding debt was reduced to zero as LSI eliminated ~$40M in debt over the past one year.

During the quarter, LSI completed its relocation project moving from its North Canton, OH facility to a smaller, nearby facility in Akron, OH.

LSI exited FY20 backlog with strong Graphics backlog and six major multi-year programs in-process; accelerating pace of Lighting new product launch activity including new optics for automotive and sports applications.

In FY21, LSI expects to grow its investments in new market vertical applications, strengthen and diversify its channels to market and end-user reach, increase existing service capabilities and explore alternative growth opportunities.

LSI declared a declared a regular cash dividend of $0.05/share.

