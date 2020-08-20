Target (TGT -0.9% ) announces availability of its grocery pickup service nationwide, covering ~85% of its locations.

In addition to fresh and frozen groceries, customers can also pick from the over 250K general merchandise items available for pickup across categories like home, apparel, essentials, and more within their same grocery order.

Target reported customer basket size grew 18.8% in Q2.

Online grocery helped fuel both Target and Walmart’s Q2 sales. Target’s same-day services accounted for a majority of its digital growth, with growth of 273% across all services. Curbside pickup grew 734% while Shipt grocery delivery grew 350% during the quarter.

Source

Previously: Target +5% after sizzling sales growth in Q2 (Aug. 19)