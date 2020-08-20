Pfizer (PFE +0.3% ) and development partner BioNTech SE (BNTX +2.3% ) are proceeding with a large-scale Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating its newly annointed top COVID-19 vaccine candidate, BNT162b2.

Earlier studies tested another version, dubbed BNT162b1, but the companies made the switch after "B2" showed similar immunogenicity but with fewer side effects.

Details from an abstract of a 332-subject study posted yesterday showed an adverse event rate of 50% in participants aged 18-55 who received "B1" and 16.7% in older participants (aged 65-85). By comparison, the rates of adverse events for "B2" were 16.7% and 0%, respectively.

Recruitment is underway in the 30K-subject study, led by BioNTech. The estimated primary completion date is April 2021, but Pfizer plans to file for emergency use authorization in the U.S. as early as October.