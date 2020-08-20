Customers can now order groceries through DoorDash (DOORD) app from partners including Smart & Final, Meijer and Fresh Thyme, covering 75M Americans.

Stores like Hy-vee and Gristedes/D’Agnostino will be added in the next few weeks.

Grocery prices are set by the merchant and should be the same as what customers would find in-store.

The company has created “deep partnerships and commercial relationships” with the grocery stores and “Embedded shoppers” hired from a staffing agency handle the shopping in each store while the groceries are then delivered by DoorDash’s Dashers.

Source

Also read: Target ahead of its schedule with grocery pickup service (Aug. 20)