ImageWare Systems (OTCQB:IWSY -26.3% ) Q2 sales pipeline added 67+ net-new opportunities (including 45 new opportunities in Law Enforcement) over three products lines with an estimated initial value of $5M+.

The company carried out a modest GVID sale through its partner, Fujitsu, to a medium-sized bank in Latin America; anticipate more deals across the world.

During Q2, ImageWare launched IP licensing monetization program and engaged ipCapital Group to co-create an IP monetization model from which it will derive a discrete stream of annual revenue.

Revenue of $0.73M (-8.8% Y/Y) with major slump in product revenues to $121K vs. $160K.

Gross profit of $579K vs. $672K in year ago quarter; lower margin led by lower revenue combined with higher certain fixed third-party software license costs.

Net loss of $2.9M or -$0.03/share vs. net loss of $2.55M or -$0.04/share in the same period last year.

The company targeted additional cost cutting measures to closer align burn rate with revenues.

In July, the company completed restructuring certain senior securities for financing its working capital requirements.

