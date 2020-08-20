Nordson (NDSN -8.0% ) reported FQ3 sales decline of 3.9% Y/Y to $538.18M, reflecting benefits from the recent acquisition of Fluortek being offset by unfavorable currency impacts.

Industrial Precision Solutions sales $289M (-5.8% Y/Y); and Advanced Technology Solutions sales of $249M (-1.5% Y/Y)

Q3 Gross margin declined by 190 bps to 52.2%; operating margin declined by 245 bps to 20.8%; and Adj. operating margin was 22.2% down by 128 bps .

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $309.96M, compared to $236.43M a year ago.

Q3 EBITDA declined by 7.1% Y/Y to $148.17M, and margin was 27.5% down by 96 bps .

Sales by Geography: United States $182.51M (-3.6% Y/Y); Americas $38.27M (-18.7% Y/Y); Europe $132.11M (-7.9% Y/Y); Japan $31.23M (+2.4% Y/Y); and Asia Pacific $153.07M (+3.2% Y/Y).

“Operating in a unique space, it does not have the same competitive threats or margin pressures other industries have. This is a positive as it can maintain margins in a downturn. I would expect even under a revenue decline, the company stays highly profitable”, mentions SA contributor AllStarTrader, with Neutral rating.

Company expects FQ4 revenue to be commensurate with to slightly better than FQ3 revenue based on the current order entry trends and order backlog. Entering the fourth quarter, trailing four-week order entry is 93% of prior year levels and backlog totaled $423M.

