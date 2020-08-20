Celsius Holdings (CELH -5.1% ) inked an agreement for direct private investment of $22M with two investors - Asia's leading private equity firm and a leading global institutional investor.

In the placement transaction, the company will sell 1.44M shares at $15.30/share; Celsius various affiliates will sell 1.31M shares at same price; expected to close on or about August 25, 2020.

Also, Celsius expanded into the largest chain of company-owned and operated gasoline and convenience stores in U.S., Speedway; two SKU's across 2.7K stores commencing Q4.

An expected 15% increase in ACV is foreseen as the roll-out to stores commences.

"The injection of funds will allow us to eliminate our outstanding bonds incurred in connection with our October 2019 acquisition of Func Food Group Oyj, which bonds are due in October 2020 and provide working capital enabling Celsius to maximize the significant growth opportunities in both domestic and global markets," president & CEO John Fieldly commented.