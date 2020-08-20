Gold Fields (GFI +2.1% ) CEO Nick Holland says he will step down in September next year after reaching the company's official retirement age of 63.

Holland has spent 13 years as Gold Fields' CEO and has been with the company for 24 years.

Board member Terence Goodlace, who has spent years in senior management roles at Gold Fields and was CEO at Impala Platinum, is considered a logical candidate for the job.

Holland has said his focus for the next year would be delivering on strategy and starting the new $860M Salares Norte project in Chile.

Gold Fields reported a strong increase in H1 earnings, helped by surging gold prices, while declaring an interim dividend of 1.60 rand/share ($0.093), equal to the total dividends declared last year and up from the 2019 interim payout of 0.60 rand/share.