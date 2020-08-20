Megacap stocks play defense and brace the market

Market breadth is still broadly negative, but the reliable megacap and momentum stocks are doing enough to keep the S&P flat and the Nasdaq higher, +0.4.
Netflix, Facebook and Alphabet are leading Communication Services (NYSEARCA:XLC) up 0.5%, Apple and Microsoft are lifting Techs (NYSEARCA:XLK) a similar amount. Amazon is up and throw in Tesla for good measure, up 5% as it approaches $2K/share.
The megacap stocks have been a reliable place for investors to park cash on an uncertain market day, with enthusiasm unabated despite huge valuations.
Real Estate (NYSEARCA:XLRE) is the outperformer as rates remain under pressure and mortgage rates stay below 3%. But all other sectors are in the red.
Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) is struggling the most, unable to get any sort of traction with crude prices stuck in the low 40s/barrel. Futures are off 0.6%.
