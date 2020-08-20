Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) is up 1.88% on a mixed day for the casino sector overall.

The 24-hour sickness saga with Dave Portnoy appears to be over with videos and tweets pouring out again from the Barstool Sports founder.

Barstool CEO Erika Nardini is also creating some buzz with her interview of new hire Deion Sanders as the media property continues to grow its reach.

On Seeking Alpha, Catalyst Capital told investors last month that it was not too late to buy PENN. "Even with the recent rise in the stock, we don't think the market is close to accurately pricing in the long-term potential of the upcoming Barstool Sports app, the value of PENN's licenses in 19 states in the USA, and its potential revenues from skin licenses," updated CC. Since then, Penn is up more than 50% of the 100% upside called out.