Sipp Industries appoints new CEO and unveils business update
Aug. 20, 2020 11:52 AM ETSipp Industries, Inc. (SIPC)SIPCBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Sipp Industries (OTCPK:SIPC +9.8%) has appointed Mr. Nick Pelletiere as its new Acting Chief Executive Officer.
- Citing the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, had put its beer production on hold due to softness in premise sales and donated the remaining inventory to produce hand sanitizer for healthcare workers.
- The company has been working on new flavors and the design of its new product label and also acquired the interest of Elite Beverage International's equity from Wanderport Corporation to expand into the market of wine and spirits.