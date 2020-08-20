For FQ4, John B. Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS -5.3% ) reported revenue of $204.2M (-5.8% Y/Y) missing consensus by $16.5M, mainly due to a 3.3% dip in the weighted average selling price per pound due to a shift in product mix and a 2.6% drop in sales volume.

Gross profit of $40.7M vs. $43.6M in year ago quarter led by dip in food service (-63.3% Y/Y) and contract packaging sales volume (-32.4% Y/Y).

Almost 59% of the total sales volume increase in the consumer distribution channel occurred in April.

Due to a shift in consumer shopping trend from in-store to online, JBSS' brands internet-based sales grew 365% led by major increases in Fisher recipe nut line.

Net income of $10.3M or $0.89/share vs. $11.3M or $0.98/share in year ago quarter.

Cash dividend of $1/share was declared during the quarter.

