Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) says it is launching a new plant-based tuna alternative in Switzerland this month as it prepares the product for a global rollout.

The company thinks the timing could be strategic with a higher mix of people eating at home during the pandemic and looking for new options.

The new "Garden Gourmet" tuna product is made with pea protein and will be available in the chilled aisle section of Swiss supermarkets.

It only took Nestle about nine months to develop its first plant-based seafood product.

Startup Good Catch already sells plant-based tuna alternatives. General Mills (NYSE:GIS) was an early investor in Good Catch.