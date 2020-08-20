Premier Oil plunges on debt refinancing, large equity raise

Aug. 20, 2020 11:55 AM ETHarbour Energy plc (PMOIF)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Premier Oil (OTCPK:PMOIF) plummets by ~25% in London after posting a large H1 loss and agreeing on terms to refinance its debt burden.
  • Premier's refinancing extends all debt maturities to 2025, which could set up a long recovery period ahead, but it is conditional on a larger than expected equity raise of $300M, which will be used to reduce debt.
  • The company says $2.9B of gross debt facilities will be refinanced with non-amortizing facilities, extending the maturities from May 2021 to March 2025, and all interest rates on its debt would be set at 8.34%.
  • Premier confirms plans to raise $230M to fund the proposed purchase of some of BP's North Sea fields, and will raise another $300M of new equity to reduce debt, of which $205M will be underwritten by creditors who will convert debt to shares.
  • Premier has said it expects its production to rise by 17K boe/day from September after its acquisition of the BP North Sea assets.
