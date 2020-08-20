Waterdrop, a Chinese online insurance platform, raises $230M in a new funding round — led by Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY +1.0% ) and reinsurer Swiss Re (OTCPK:SSREF) — that values the firm at almost $2B, Reuters reports, citing two people with knowledge of the fundraising.

And, apparently Waterdrop is looking towards its next capital raise on a larger stage. It has hired Bank of America (BAC -1.2% ) and Goldman Sachs (GS -0.5% ) to prepare for an initial public offering that could happen as early as this year, two sources told Reuters.

The preparations are still in early stages, they said.

The company, founded in 2016, distributes insurance policies online through Waterdrop Insurance Mall, provides illness crowd-funding via Waterdrop Crowdfunding, and operates mutual funds.

The new capital will help Waterdrop apply artificial intelligence and big data to its products and services and speed up its foray into medical and healthcare services.

Waterdrop's insurance business has 120M unique policyholders and reported H1 total written premiums of $865M, a figure it expects to double this year.

For analysis of a recent fintech IPO, see SA contributor David Trainer view of Rocket Companies — "profitable but still expensive."