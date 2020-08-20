Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is up 2.6% and reclaiming some of the share-price ground lost over the past two weeks - joining other tech names that are some of the only stocks seeing positive action today.

Yesterday an update from bullish Bernstein pointed to long-term subscriber tailwinds expected from the aging of a higher-penetration user group, based on heavy growth in the first half from "older age cohorts."

And even an update today from Credit Suisse (which recently downgraded to Neutral) points to subscriber growth, pointing to Q3 net adds that are "pacing modestly ahead" of what it thinks of as conservative guidance.

Global app downloads have been roughly flat this quarter (year-over-year) after two quarters of "COVID-fueled extraordinary growth," Credit Suisse notes, with gains coming in Asia Pacific vs. declines elsewhere.

Netflix downloads still maintain a large global lead among peers, the firm notes (with 27M quarter-to-date, vs. 18M for Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and 7M for Disney Plus (NYSE:DIS)). In the U.S., that lead is smaller: 4.2M downloads QTD vs. 4M for Disney Plus and 3M for Hulu.

And Netflix's screen-time lead is still intact: a 34% share (down from Q2's 37%, but ahead of YouTube's (GOOG, GOOGL) 20%, Hulu's 11%, Amazon's 8% and Disney Plus' 4%)

The stock trades at 8.3x 2021 revenue, Credit Suisse points out, but "a reasonable 19x 2025 P/E." Discounting cash flows brings it to a price target of $525 (implying 6% upside).

Netflix has joined other FAAMG names far outpacing S&P 500 returns over six months (except for Google, which is tracking closer to the broader market's modest gain over that period):