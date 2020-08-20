XpresSpa Group (XSPA -10.7% ) Q2 revenue fell 98.9% to $0.14M, driven by the temporary shutdown of all of its spa locations due to COVID-19, however, partially offset by the activated sales and fee associated with the newly launched XpresCheck.

Established under the subsidiary XpresTest, XpresCheck provides COVID-19 testing at airports for which the company views addressable market of 60 U.S. airports in addition to international opportunities.

"We are now operating XpresCheck in both JFK and Newark and are in active discussions with other airports for further development," says XpresSpa CEO Doug Satzman.

The company has not reopened any of its domestic spa locations in Q2 for traditional spa services and expects them to remain shut for Q3. Whereas, select spa services have been reopened in Dubai International Airport but recording muted performance due to limited airport traffic.

It therefore plans to extent its footprints in wellness and health services through expanding testing to other communicable diseases, as well as administer vaccinations such as flu shots, some of which are expected to be launched in the fall at both JFK and Newark, told Satzman in the Q2 earnings conference call.

Net loss of $58.5M compared to net loss of $6.1M in 2Q19.

XpresSpa ended the quarter with $37.8M in cash and cash equivalents, excluding restricted cash.

