Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) is bouncing off of session lows this hour - but still -5.5% - at the same time it's falling into the crosshairs of Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

In a letter, Warren calls the Trump administration's offer (and revocation) of a loan for the company a "fiasco."

And she's taking on the U.S. International Development Finance Corp., charged by President Trump with rebuilding the nation's medical-supply stockpile.

“The fiasco surrounding the decision to offer, then revoke, the Kodak loan also raises larger questions about corruption, nepotism, and mismanagement in the Trump Administration’s response to COVID-19,” Warren writes of the plan to provide a $765M loan from the DFC to make drug ingredients.

“It is not at all clear why President Trump, in his Executive Order, chose to give the DFC ... this new loan authority — but the mismanagement of the Kodak loan raises new concerns that it may be fundamentally unsuited to the task.”

Kodak got the loan despite no pharmaceutical manufacturing experience, through an opaque process after extensive lobbying, Warren notes before getting into the questionable stock purchases leading up to Kodak's 25% gain the day before the loan was announced.