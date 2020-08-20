In an expected move, Delta Air Lines (DAL -0.8% ) says it will block middle seats and limit the number of customer per flight through at least January 6, 2021.

Delta says on routes where planes begin to fill, it will continue to look for opportunities to upsize to a larger aircraft type or add more flights.

"We believe that taking care of our customers and employees and restoring confidence in the safety of air travel is more important right now than filling up every seat on a plane. We’ll continue taking a thoughtful, layered approach ensuring customers know to expect the highest standard of care as they prepare for their holiday travels," says Chief Customer Experience Officer Bill Lentsch.

Delta's Quant Rating of 2.61 ranks 6th out of the 70 stocks in the global airline sector. The Wall Street rating of 4.11 ranks 5th out of 70.