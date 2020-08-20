Alcanna (OTCPK:LQSIF +0.9% ) reports Q2 total sales from operating activities of $215.6M, +24.9% Y/Y, beating consensus.

Same-store liquor sales were up 13.4% while enhancing gross margins in the liquor operating segment to 22.7% vs. 21.7% prior.

Total cannabis store sales rose 63.9% to $14.4M.

Total gross margin rose 31.7% to $50.5M from $38.3M in the prior year.

Operating profit before amortization and provisions increased 213.5% to $19.4M

Net income of $0.11M or EPS of $0.26

