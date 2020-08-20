Provident Bank announces select appointments post merger with SB One Bank

Provident Bank (PBKS) has appointed Anthony Labozzetta as President and Chief Operating Officer. Previously, he served as President and CEO of SB One Bank (SBBX). Mr. Labozzetta joined SB One in 2010 and has more than 25 years’ experience.

It has also appointed Vito Giannola as Executive Vice President and Chief Retail Banking Officer. Previously, he served as Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer of SB One Bank.

The Bank also announced that George Lista will continue in his role as President of SB One Insurance Agency, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Provident Financial Services

In addition, the Bank announced that Josephine Moran has been appointed Executive Vice President, Chief Corporate Services & Consumer Lending Officer.