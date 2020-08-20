Antofagasta (OTC:ANFGF -4.8% ) falls after its H1 net profit plunged by more than half from a year earlier to $135.2M vs. $302.4M for the same period last year.

H1 EBITDA dropped 22% Y/Y to $1.01B, in line with analyst consensus, and revenues slid 15% to $2.14B, as the company's average realized copper price was 12.5% lower than in the year-ago period.

Antofagasta declared an interim dividend of 6.2 cents/share, in line with its earnings-linked policy but down from 10.7 cents a year earlier.

Antofagasta said work has resumed following a COVID-induced shutdown at its flagship Los Pelambres mine in Chile but the six-month delay to its expansion will cost $50M.

Following the results, Deutsche Bank analyst Nicholas Snowdon downgraded shares to Sell from Hold.

Copper prices have rebounded nearly 50% from lows hit in March to ~$6,600/mt, lifted by supply concerns and higher demand from China.