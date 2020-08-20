Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) is down 8.1% and plumbing session lows as it elects to suspend operations in California at 11:59 tonight - with an injunction set to go into effect requiring it to reclassify its drivers as employees.

Uber (NYSE:UBER) hasn't announced the same yet, but is expected to follow suit. It's also at its day low, -3.1% .

"This is not something we wanted to do, as we know millions of Californians depend on Lyft for daily, essential trips," Lyft says.

It's also included a prompt for its customers to weigh in on Prop 22, putting the issue before voters in November.

California's injunction (previously paused until today) was part of a suit filed by the state's attorney general and three city attorneys, charging ride-share companies with avoiding expenses for workers by falsely classifying them as contractors.