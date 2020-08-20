Former House speaker Paul Ryan starts a SPAC - WSJ

Former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan is joining the rush into blank-check acquisition companies, also known as special purpose acquisition companies ("SPACs").

He'll serve as chairman for a vehicle known as Executive Network Partnering Corp. (ENPC), which will aim to raise ~$300M in an initial public offering, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the deal.

The target figure may change based on demand.

SPACs raise funds through an initial public offering then use the proceeds to acquire a business.

ENPC differs from typical SPAC by providing incentives for backers to hold onto shares for three years after any merger closes and potentially smaller fees for underwriters.

And Evercore, the sole underwriter for ENPC, will be paid 1% of the size of the vehicle vs. the 2% upfront fee typically paid.

When a merger agreement is reached, the IPO underwriters usually get paid another 3.5% for their services, and often additional advisory fees.

For the ENPC SPAC, Evercore won't be guaranteed a second fee, but will get a separate, smaller advisory payment.

Alex Dunn, the former president of Vivint Smart Home, will serve as ENPC's CEO. Solamere Capital, run by Utah Senatory Mitt Romney's son Taggart, will be the main sponsor, the WSJ reports.

Other recent high-profile SPACs include Kevin Hartz-led One, Billy Bean's RedBall Acquisition, and Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, which raised $4B last month.