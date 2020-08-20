Four Seasons Education (FEDU -12.7% ) reports FQ1 (ended May 31) revenue declined 31.5% Y/Y to RMB58.7M.

Total student enrollment fell 35.4% Y/Y to 44,634, primarily due to the impact of the outbreak of COVID-19.

Number of learning centers -2 Y/Y to 50.

Gross margin rate squeezed 770 bps to 38.2%.

Citing the growth of online classes, the company made a strategic investment in Fuxi Network, an online education and training service provider, to further strengthen online capability in building a comprehensive online-merging-offline model.

The company expects to generate revenue of RMB79.9 - RMB86.3M in Q2.

