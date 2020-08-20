Republic Services (RSG +0.0% ) closed an offering of $650M 1.450% senior notes due February 2031.

Net proceeds earmarked to finance the call of 5.250% senior notes due November 2021.

The notes are unsecured and unsubordinated obligations with interest payable on February 15 and August 15 beginning February 15, 2021.

"We were able to capitalize on favorable market conditions and the quality of our credit to reduce interest costs and extend maturities. These transactions will reduce cash interest by approximately $20 million per year." said Brian DelGhiaccio, executive VP and CFO.

"RSG has been growing with low-single-digit rates in the last five years. The margins have expanded slightly." says contributor Vasily Zyryanov on Seeking Alpha