Deere (NYSE:DE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, August 21st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.25 (-53.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.7B (-33.3% Y/Y).

Analyst expect operating income $457.1M.

Over the last 2 years, DE has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward.