Cameco (CCJ +2.5% ) pops higher on news it will supply an additional 1,600 specialized fuel bundles for the restart of Bruce Power's Unit 6, scheduled for 2024.

The agreement builds on existing fuel arrangements between the two companies announced in 2017, which was estimated to be worth $2B at the time and over the life of the contracts.

Cameco also will contribute its expertise to Bruce Power's new Isotope Production System being developed by its partner IsoGen that will help produce Lutetium-177.

Cameco recently reported a larger than forecast Q2 loss even as revenues rose 35% to $525M.