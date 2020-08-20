Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 21st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.69 (+4.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.03B (+14.7% Y/Y).

Analyst expect gross margin 26.1% and operating margin of 4.7%.

Over the last 2 years, FL has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 17 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 0 downward.